Bank of America Lowers Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

NOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -31.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.