Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) will announce $169.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.40 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $163.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $696.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $696.11 million to $696.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $756.12 million, with estimates ranging from $753.84 million to $758.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.