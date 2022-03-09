Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,143 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $52,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,553,000 after acquiring an additional 759,134 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,321 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,977,000 after purchasing an additional 133,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $64.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.