Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.40% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $56,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

