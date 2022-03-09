Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 51,210 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.74% of Terex worth $51,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 107,295 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Terex by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 164,680 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after buying an additional 1,174,694 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Terex by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

