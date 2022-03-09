Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Spectrum Brands worth $54,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 9,196.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,170,000 after acquiring an additional 549,787 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 718,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,747,000 after purchasing an additional 498,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,302,000 after buying an additional 295,908 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 34.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after buying an additional 284,741 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 20.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,391,000 after buying an additional 172,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPB opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

