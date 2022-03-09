Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 330,641 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,688,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 330,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of HollyFrontier worth $55,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 60.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after acquiring an additional 993,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 490.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 643,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after acquiring an additional 587,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,328,000 after acquiring an additional 540,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.60. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in its El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

