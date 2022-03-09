Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Given New C$7.01 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Banxa (CVE:BNXA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Fundamental Research from C$12.04 to C$7.01 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE BNXA opened at C$2.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.77. Banxa has a twelve month low of C$2.20 and a twelve month high of C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of C$108.94 million and a P/E ratio of -14.12.

Get Banxa alerts:

Banxa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the digital asset space. The company's flagship product is a Plug-and-Play Fiat Onramp that allows seamless access to digital currencies through various payment methods. Its product line is diversified by a B2B offering or B2C websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.