Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 205 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price objective on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.32) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 262 ($3.43).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 159.24 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 195.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.84. The stock has a market cap of £26.69 billion and a PE ratio of 4.16. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($146,817.22).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

