Barrington Research Weighs in on Gray Television, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Gray Television in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $1,055,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,342. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Gray Television by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 501.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

