Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBBY. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,310 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $64,050,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after buying an additional 269,006 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.