Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Insider Buys A$18,880.00 in Stock

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Get Rating) insider Raelene Murphy purchased 4,000 shares of Bega Cheese stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.72 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,880.00 ($13,781.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02.

Get Bega Cheese alerts:

Bega Cheese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures bulk ingredients into value added consumer products for internal or external brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bega Cheese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bega Cheese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.