Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Insider Buys A$18,880.00 in Stock

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Get Rating) insider Raelene Murphy purchased 4,000 shares of Bega Cheese stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.72 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,880.00 ($13,781.02).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02.
Bega Cheese Company Profile (Get Rating)
