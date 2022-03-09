Bela Price Tops $0.0008 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Bela has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bela has a total market cap of $41,846.67 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.10 or 0.00253897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001263 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001648 BTC.

About Bela

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,748,736 coins and its circulating supply is 49,602,352 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Bela Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

