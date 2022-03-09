Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,812 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 2.0% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $70.59. The company had a trading volume of 109,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,590. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,913,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,476 shares of company stock worth $11,821,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Microchip Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.