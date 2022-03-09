Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $529,000 Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,116 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $537,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,301,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,011,000 after buying an additional 294,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after buying an additional 4,127,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. 1,332,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,512,646. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

