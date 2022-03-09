Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of SNY traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 101,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,140. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

