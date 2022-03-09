Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. 37,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,564,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after buying an additional 3,426,885 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

