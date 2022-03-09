Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). Beyond Air also reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

XAIR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. 517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,303. The company has a market cap of $208.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -0.50. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $16.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.69.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $341,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 323.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 138,903 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the second quarter worth $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 134.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

