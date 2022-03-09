Bifrost (BFC) Reaches Market Cap of $168.22 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) (CURRENCY:BFC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Bifrost (BFC) has a total market cap of $168.22 million and $697,103.00 worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bifrost (BFC) has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.55 or 0.06531532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.87 or 1.00055877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00041556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00044477 BTC.

About Bifrost (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 2,368,584,073 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,634,421 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

