Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has increased its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGFV. StockNews.com cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.