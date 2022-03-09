Big Lots (LON:BIG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $212.00

Shares of Big Lots Inc (LON:BIG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.78), with a volume of 1080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.50 ($2.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £614.26 million and a PE ratio of 40.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 271.88.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In other Big Lots news, insider Camilla Macun purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($82,547.17).

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,411 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and PICKUP with same day delivery. The company’s product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.