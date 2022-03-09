Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $75.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bilibili traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $23.98. 88,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,758,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BILI. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Bilibili by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 27.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

