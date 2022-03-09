Biomea Fusion, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $191.58 million and a P/E ratio of -3.74.

In related news, CFO Franco Valle bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 445.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

