Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Shares Down 0.2%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 21,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 91,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Birks Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Birks Group by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 61,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.
About Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)
