Bismuth Tops 1-Day Volume of $292.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $292.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003665 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003293 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

