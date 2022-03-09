Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Market Cap Hits $311,620.36

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 76.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $311,620.36 and $5,291.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00225079 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000078 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

