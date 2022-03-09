BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

SLB opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.