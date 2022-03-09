BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,188 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 276,076 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,823,000 after acquiring an additional 169,388 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,026,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,050,000 after acquiring an additional 96,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.44 and a one year high of $266.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.34 and its 200 day moving average is $245.27.

