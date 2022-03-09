BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,998 Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Trinity Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth $1,566,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 61,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 218,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 60,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Shares of TRIN opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $479.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 160.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

