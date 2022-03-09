Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.81

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 1974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

BSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 388,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

