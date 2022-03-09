Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLKLF shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of BLKLF stock remained flat at $$4.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

Blackline Safety Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

