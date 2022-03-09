BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,806,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,518,000 after buying an additional 197,231 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 43,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,652,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,800,000 after buying an additional 855,847 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

