BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.25.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK traded up $38.08 on Wednesday, reaching $700.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,802. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $806.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $873.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.