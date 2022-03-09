Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer Sells 685 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $21,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,507. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,807,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,038,000 after acquiring an additional 654,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,113,000 after acquiring an additional 682,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,430,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 269,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,342,000 after buying an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after buying an additional 145,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

