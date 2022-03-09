Blue World Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:BWAQU) Quiet Period Will End on March 14th

Blue World Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BWAQU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 14th. Blue World Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BWAQU stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Blue World Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

