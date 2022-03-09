bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays cut bluebird bio from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $323.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 76.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $98,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after buying an additional 143,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after buying an additional 283,517 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 23,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

