Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Ariel Hurley Sells 256 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) insider Ariel Hurley sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $14,384.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47.

BPMC opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.19.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

