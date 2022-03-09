BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.64

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and traded as low as $36.06. BNCCORP shares last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 2,329 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $129.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get BNCCORP alerts:

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

BNCCORP, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.