BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 30,652 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 144.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Veritex worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,912 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 104,966.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 650,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,871,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1,564.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 344,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 413,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William bought 1,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

