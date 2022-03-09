BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 288,953 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 136.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

NYMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

NYMT opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.80. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

