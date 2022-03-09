BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 34,942 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 145.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Xencor worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 718.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,015 shares of company stock worth $264,236. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

