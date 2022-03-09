Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 493,926 shares.The stock last traded at $2,060.00 and had previously closed at $1,899.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,726.48.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,400.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,372.61. The company has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,647,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Booking by 498.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 38.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 100.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Booking by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

