BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BP from GBX 600 ($7.86) to GBX 500 ($6.55) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on BP from GBX 475 ($6.22) to GBX 450 ($5.90) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.58.

BP stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. BP has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,669,000 after acquiring an additional 127,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BP by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after acquiring an additional 258,408 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 907,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BP by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in BP by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

