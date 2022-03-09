Bradley W. Hicks Sells 800 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $193.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.27 and a 1 year high of $208.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,724,000 after acquiring an additional 68,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

