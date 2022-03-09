Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,720. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 45,218 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

