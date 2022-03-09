BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BRCC opened at $15.96 on Monday. BRC has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

