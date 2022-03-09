BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Trading Down 1.3%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCTXF)
