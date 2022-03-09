BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,693 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BRSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

