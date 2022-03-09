BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have commented on BV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. William Blair cut shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

BV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 222,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,612. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BrightView has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,914,000 after buying an additional 75,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

