Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 62.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.95. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $106.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

